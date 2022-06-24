Home Government New York allocates $38.8M for Mid-Hudson sidewalk and road upgrades

The New York state government has allocated $178.8 million to 75 communities for projects designed to promote auto-free modes of travel and make it easier and safer to walk, bike or hike.

From the statewide allocation, the Westchester/Hudson Valley region is receiving $38.8 million, to be divided among 13 projects. The funds will be going to the following localities:

• $3.04 million to the Village of Briarcliff Manor to construct sidewalks, traffic calming measures, and pedestrian crossing along Pleasantville Road, North State Road and Delton Lane.
• $3.61 million to the Town of Cortlandt to construct sidewalks, bike lanes and streetscape improvements along Westbrook Drive.
• $2.78 million to the Town of Crawford to construct sidewalk, curbing, ramps and crosswalks to North Street.
• $5 million to the Town of Greenburgh to construct sidewalk and pedestrian crossing enhancements and improvements to the East-West Hartsdale Avenue Corridor.
• $785,395 to the Village of Hastings on Hudson to construct sidewalk, curbs, and a pedestrian bridge adjacent to Broadway (Route 9).
• $1.08 million to the Town of Hyde Park to construct sidewalks and pedestrian lighting on Historic Main Street.
• $3.99 million to the Village of Mamaroneck to construct sidewalk, curbs, traffic calming measures, pedestrian crossing along Halstead Avenue.
• $958,272 to the City of New Rochelle to construct ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, pedestrian signals, and push buttons at various locations.
• $3.96 million to Ulster County to convert 2.5-mile Ulster and Delaware Railroad to a multi-use trail and pedestrian bridges from Highmount to Belleayre Beach DUA in the Town of Shandaken.
• $1.79 million to the Village of Wesley Hills to construct ADA-compliant sidewalks on Willow Tree Road.
• $5 million to the Village of East Fishkill to construct off-set roundabouts at Route 82/Route 376.
• $5 million to the City of Poughkeepsie to construct a roundabout at Raymond Avenue, New Hackensack Road and Hooker Avenue.
• $1.79 million to the Town of East Fishkill for intersection and pedestrian improvements on Route 52 within the proximity of John Jay High School.

