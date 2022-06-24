Home Latest News PepsiCo’s latest promotion targets New Yorkers and their city

Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo is turning its promotional gaze on the Big Apple with a new campaign to encourage New Yorkers to enjoy sites and attractions of the city.

New Yorkers have until July 17 to enter the promotion, which requires participants to scan the QR code on Pepsi display materials in participating retailer stores. After scanning the code, participants are taken to a special website to submit an entry; no product purchasing is required.

Twenty-five winners will win New York City experiences that include tickets to a concert at Madison Square Garden or a ball game at Yankee Stadium, dining experiences at iconic eateries including Katz’s Deli and Sparks Steakhouse, and an evening’s show at the Gotham Comedy Club.

“As a brand local to New York, we want to celebrate what being a New Yorker means in the most authentic way,” said Nancy Rooney, PBNA north division chief marketing officer. “What better way to honor our own New York roots and celebrate with locals than with meaningful experiences at some of the City’s most sought after places.”

