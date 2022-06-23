Home Fairfield Pitney Bowes sells Borderfree business for $100M

Pitney Bowes sells Borderfree business for $100M

By
Phil Hall
-

Stamford-based Pitney Bowes has sold its Borderfree e-commerce solutions business to the Israeli company Global-e for $100 million.

Borderfree assists retailers entering new global markets by localizing their domestic website in more than 200 countries and territories, with the goal of simplifying compliance and regulations processing. In addition to the sale of Borderfree, Pitney Bowes entered a strategic partnership and commercial relationship with Global-e to provide the company and its clients with cross-border e-commerce logistics services to Global-e while, in turn, receiving access to the cross-border solutions on the Global-e platform.

“Pitney Bowes is excited to form a strategic partnership with Global-e to further extend our suite of Designed Cross-Border services as Pitney Bowes continues to grow and invest in our advanced suite of ecommerce logistics services for delivery and returns,” said Gregg Zegras, executive vice president and president of global e-commerce at Pitney Bowes. “Merchants will benefit from the combination of Global-e’s best-in-class cross-border localization technology and best-in-class ecommerce logistics capabilities from Pitney Bowes, a strength we will continue to build globally.”

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

