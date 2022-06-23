Pitney Bowes sells Borderfree business for $100M

Stamford-based Pitney Bowes has sold its Borderfree e-commerce solutions business to the Israeli company Global-e for $100 million.

Borderfree assists retailers entering new global markets by localizing their domestic website in more than 200 countries and territories, with the goal of simplifying compliance and regulations processing. In addition to the sale of Borderfree, Pitney Bowes entered a strategic partnership and commercial relationship with Global-e to provide the company and its clients with cross-border e-commerce logistics services to Global-e while, in turn, receiving access to the cross-border solutions on the Global-e platform.

“Pitney Bowes is excited to form a strategic partnership with Global-e to further extend our suite of Designed Cross-Border services as Pitney Bowes continues to grow and invest in our advanced suite of ecommerce logistics services for delivery and returns,” said Gregg Zegras, executive vice president and president of global e-commerce at Pitney Bowes. “Merchants will benefit from the combination of Global-e’s best-in-class cross-border localization technology and best-in-class ecommerce logistics capabilities from Pitney Bowes, a strength we will continue to build globally.”