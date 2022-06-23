Norwalk resident named two-millionth member at Crunch Fitness gym chain

A Norwalk resident in search of enriched health and wellness unexpectedly found herself in the spotlight when she was named the two-millionth member to join the Crunch Fitness gym chain.

Julia Dever signed up at Crunch Norwalk and was identified as the two-millionth person to become a member of a chain with that has more than 400 gyms in 34 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico plus Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal and Spain. In honor of this achievement, Dever was awarded $2,000 worth of prizes, including a complimentary two-year gym membership and various gifts.

“We are proud to welcome our two-millionth member to the Crunch family,” said Jim Rowley, worldwide CEO of Crunch Fitness, to Dever during the ceremony honoring her membership. “This has been an impressive run and is a testament to all of the Crunch team members worldwide that have contributed to our continued expansion. With new acquisitions and franchise clubs in the pipeline, we can’t wait to get to three million members next.”

Photo: (From left) Ben Midgley, Crunch Franchise CEO; Mark Federico, CEO at Fitness Holdings North America LLC.; Julia Dever, the two-millionth member; and Chad Waetzig, executive vice president of marketing and branding. Crunch did not identify the rabbit.