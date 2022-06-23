Mastercard gets musical with new ‘Priceless’ album

Purchase-headquartered Mastercard has branched out into the music industry with its first album titled “Priceless,” which the company is promoting as a production where “each song incorporates the recognizable melody of Mastercard’s brand sound.”

The album, which debuted at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, will first go on sale via Spotify before being made available on other streaming platforms. “Priceless” features 10 songs by 10 artists from around the world and the company teamed with producer Timbaland’s Beatclub music creator platform for the album.

“Our first-ever music album featuring the inspiring, original work of 10 rising artists takes our innovative sonic branding approach to an even higher, unmatched level,” said Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard chief marketing and communications officer and president for healthcare. “From Algeria to Australia and Slovenia to Sweden, each of the artists integrated our melody into their songs and created something that we are all truly proud of. We hope others will enjoy these songs as much as we do.”

As part of the Beatclub collaboration, Mastercard will purchase and provide one-year memberships to the Beatclub platform to hundreds of up-and-coming creators from disenfranchised communities.

“This partnership was a natural fit given Mastercard and Beatclub’s mutual goal of supporting artists and the industry,” said Timbaland in a statement issued by Mastercard. “Together we’re elevating emerging artists through the power of music and mentorship. Providing platforms, tools, and connections for creators to pursue their passions opens doors for countless artists to break into an industry that is often impenetrable.”

The artists involved on the album are Michael Rice (U.K.), Shiraz (Lebanon), Good Harvest (Sweden), Alma Lake (Colombia/U.S.), Raees (Algeria), Tejas (India), Nadine Randle (U.K./Sweden), Tania (Australia), Elle B. (U.S.) and Amaya (Slovenia).