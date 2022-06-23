Home Arts & Leisure Bloodhound wins top prize at Tarrytown’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Bloodhound wins top prize at Tarrytown’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

By
Phil Hall
-

Trumpet the bloodhound emerged as the top star by winning the Best in Show prize last night at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, held at the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown.

Nearly 3,500 dogs representing more than 200 breeds and varieties took part in this year’s event, and four-year-old Trumpet’s triumph marked the first time in the show’s history that a bloodhound snagged the highest honors at the event. Triumph’s competition in the show’s final round included a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier.

“I was shocked,” said handler, co-breeder and co-owner Heather Helmer, in an interview with the Associated Press, adding that this year’s competition was so strong that “sometimes I feel the bloodhound is a bit of an underdog.”

Photo provided by the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’s Facebook page

Previous articleConnecticut offers new funding to fight invasive species in local waters
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here