Bloodhound wins top prize at Tarrytown’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Trumpet the bloodhound emerged as the top star by winning the Best in Show prize last night at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, held at the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown.

Nearly 3,500 dogs representing more than 200 breeds and varieties took part in this year’s event, and four-year-old Trumpet’s triumph marked the first time in the show’s history that a bloodhound snagged the highest honors at the event. Triumph’s competition in the show’s final round included a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier.

“I was shocked,” said handler, co-breeder and co-owner Heather Helmer, in an interview with the Associated Press, adding that this year’s competition was so strong that “sometimes I feel the bloodhound is a bit of an underdog.”

Photo provided by the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’s Facebook page