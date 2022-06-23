Connecticut offers new funding to fight invasive species in local waters

Five Fairfield County entities were among the recipients of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s (DEEP) second round of grant funding through the Aquatic Invasive Species Grant Program.

DEEP allocated a total of $370,000 for 15 projects to reduce impacts of aquatic invasive species on inland waters in Connecticut. DEEP noted that non-native species such as Zebra mussels and Hydrilla have a deleterious impact on both the local ecosystem and on the state’s outdoor recreation economy, of which boating and fishing are the largest contributors.

Within Fairfield County, DEEP awarded the following grants:

• $31,104 to Sherman’s Candlewood Lake Authority for an educational program to inform boaters about invasive species

• $12,374.79 to Brookfield’s Lake Lillinonah Authority for its invasive weed removal proposal

• $32,100 to Ridgefield’s Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund for its removal of curly-leaf pondweed from the lake

• $3,000 to the Town of New Fairfield for a survey and mapping of vegetation in Ball Pond as part of a lake management plan

• $7,150 to Danbury’s Western Connecticut State University for research into the behaviors of triploid grass carp at Candlewood Lake and the impacts of overstocking at Squantz Pond.

Photo: PixaHive