Servpro accused of mishandling North Salem home repairs

A North Salem homeowner whose house was damaged in a storm two years ago claims that Servpro, the cleanup and restoration service, used contractors who botched the job.

Robin Bett Levenherz accused Servpro of White Plains and New Rochelle of breach of contract in a June 14 complaint filed in Westchester Supreme Court, “for work that was performed below the skill and quality represented” in their agreement.

Antoinette Pelli, the Servpro franchise owner, briefly replied in an email: “Everything she’s saying is false.”

The house, built in 1890, was damaged by a fallen tree and high winds on August 4, 2020, according to the complaint. Levenherz filed an insurance claim, and Amica Mutual Insurance recommended Servpro to repair the roof, exterior, fencing and a rock wall.

ZFJ Contractor Corp., of Fishkill, was. hired to replace the roof and skylights.

The job began last November, 15 months after the storm.

The roof replacement was to include removal of all layers down to the roof deck, the complaint states.

Instead, Levenherz claims, ZFJ workers installed new shingles on top of old shingles on portions of the roof, failed to replace plywood sheathing that was rotted and moldy in places, improperly installed copper flashing around the chimney and soffit, failed to install a membrane, improperly installed a damaged weathervane, and installed the skylights incorrectly.

Now the roof cannot be insured for future wind damage, Levenherz claims, sections of the roof are hazardous and must be remediated, and the skylights must be replaced.

Jason Primiano, of Mahopac was hired to paint the outside of the house.

He allegedly failed to remove or properly cover the old paint, did not scrape or power wash the walls before applying new paint, did not apply primer, used only one coat of paint, improperly caulked and masked surfaces, failed to paint a cupola, painted a meter box that must now be replaced, did not replace rotted wood, damaged the gutters, and allowed paint to accumulate on windows and screens and other surfaces.

Levenherz claims that Servpro misrepresented its ability to handle the project. She is demanding unspecified damages.

ZFJ did not respond to an email asking for its side of the story. Efforts to contact Primiano were unsuccessful.

Levenherz is represented by White Plains attorney John V. Tait.