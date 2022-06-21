Home Economy Rockland village of Kaser named New York’s poorest town

Rockland village of Kaser named New York’s poorest town

By
Phil Hall
-

The tiny Rockland County village of Kaser rarely gets into the media spotlight, but it caught the attention of 24/7 Wall Street which cited it as New York’s entry in a list of the poorest towns in each of the 50 states.

Based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey, Kaser’s median household income was identified as $23,030 (compared to $71,117 for New York state) and a poverty rate of 63.3% (compared to the 13.6% for the state).

However, Kaser also recorded a median home value of roughly $1.1 million far higher than the state’s $325,000. According to Wikipedia, the 5,367-person Kaser – which is surrounded by the hamlet of Monsey – has a population consisting almost entirely of Hasidic Jews of the Viznitz denomination, with 4% of its residents citing Romanian ancestry, thus making Kaser the most Romanian census place in the nation.

