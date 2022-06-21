Rockland deli owner killed by falling tree in highway accident

The owner of a popular Rockland County deli was killed on Sunday afternoon in a freak highway accident.

According to a police report, Anthony Apostolico, the owner of Italian Food Center on Route 9W in West Haverstraw, was in a pickup truck traveling north on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point between Route 210/Gate Hill Road (Exit 15) and Lake Welch Drive (Exit 16) when a tree fell from the east shoulder upon the vehicle.

Apostolico was a passenger in the vehicle and was killed at the scene of the accident. His 20-year-old son, Vincent Apostolico, was the driver and his 17-year-old daughter Elizabeth Apostolico was another passenger, and both were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Photo courtesy of Anthony Apostolico’s Facebook page