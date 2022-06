A Greenwich mansion that was featured in the 2013 Robert De Niro film “The Big Wedding” has been listed for sale at $8.25 million.

The 7,958-square-foot mansion at 314 Stanwich Ave. was built in 2004 on a 3.12-acre parcel. The residence features four bedrooms and five bathrooms and is situated on 400-feet of frontage on 11-acre Frye Lake.

The property last changed hands in October 2002 when it sold for $2.075 million.

Photo courtesy of Redfin