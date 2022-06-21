Covered Connecticut health program to launch next week

Enrollment for Covered Connecticut, a new Connecticut-based health program offering free healthcare coverage to eligible families, will open by July 1 with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield offering a participating plan as part of the program.

According to the company, families that qualify can access Anthem’s Silver PPO Standard Pathway health plan, tools, and programs at no cost. The State of Connecticut will pay monthly premiums and cost-sharing amounts including deductibles, copays, coinsurance, and maximum out-of-pocket costs on behalf of participating members.

“Connecticut’s healthcare system is home to best-in-class hospitals and major players in the insurance industry. This is great news, but we still have work to do for our system to thrive,” said Lou Gianquinto, president, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut. “The Covered Connecticut program is an important step toward improving access to affordable, high-quality healthcare for people across the state.”