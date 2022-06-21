U.S. and world news for June 21

Kellogg reconfigures company: Kellogg Company is breaking off its North American cereal and plant-based foods businesses into three new independent publicly-traded companies via a tax-free spinoff strategy. The three businesses were identified as “Global Snacking Co.” (with brands including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats, Nutri-Grain and RXBAR), “North America Cereal Co.” (with brands including Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Kashi and Bear Naked), and “Plant Co.” (which will concentrate on plant-based foods company anchored by the MorningStar Farms brand). The division of the company is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

Greitens’ gun video removed: Facebook has removed a campaign video by Republican Senatorial Candidate Eric Greitens in Missouri. It shows him using assault weapons and hunting for Republicans who won’t support extreme right-wing positions. Greitens was forced to resign as Missouri governor in 2018 in a scandal involving spousal abuse and an extra-marital affair.

Nobel Peace Prize auctioned to aid Ukrainian refugees: A Nobel Peace Prize medal brought $103.5 million at auction last night in New York City. The proceeds are designated to aid Ukrainian child refugees. The peace prize was awarded in October last year to Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov for having founded an independent Russian newspaper, which Vladimir Putin’s regime shut down.

Texas officials not telling truth about police response: Reporting by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper revels that Texas officials have not been telling the truth about the police response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The newspaper has presented evidence from surveillance video and police body-cams showing that contrary to the official explanations, police did have assault weapons and ballistic shields within minutes of moving inside of the school building that could have been used in an immediate attack on the shooter. Police waited more than 40 minutes before attempting to go after the shooter, claiming they did not have the firepower nor protective shields. Video also shows that police waited a long time before even trying to open classroom doors.

Europe depends on U.S. defense: Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said today that the war in Ukraine shows that European countries can’t defend themselves without the help of the U.S. He called for NATO members to do more to strengthen their defenses.

Stiller meets Ukrainian president: Actor Ben Stiller met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Stiller told Zelenskyy that he was Stiller’s hero. Stiller is a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. High Commission on Refugees.

Jan. 6 committee hearing today: The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attempted coup holds its fourth televised hearing at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today. Testimony from Republican state officials is expected to show how Donald Trump pressured them to work with him to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

