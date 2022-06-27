Westfair’s 40 Under 40 returns for first live event in two years

Westfair Communications held its 17th annual 40 Under 40 event at The Stamford Hotel on June 16. The pandemic forced the previous two events to occur online, and some prior award winners from 2020 and 2021 were in attendance to receive their awards.

The awards ceremony was preceded by a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres and an extensive networking opportunity where recipients and their guests were able to meet other young business leaders in a relaxed yet glamorous environment in the sunken reception area outside the hotel’s ballroom.

Sponsors for the event included Deloitte, Aquarian Water Company, Reynolds + Rowella Accounting and Consulting, Yale New Haven Health, Live Nation, WellBuilt Co., Sacred Heart University, Interstate Lakeland Lumber, CironeFriedberg Accounting, the Savings Bank of Danbury and Hub International.

Anne Jordan Duffy, the associate publisher for Westfair — which publishes the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journal, WestfairOnline.com and WAG magazine — welcomed the audience and introduced the event’s master of ceremonies, Matt Scott, the meteorologist and cohost on Fox 61 Morning News broadcast out of Hartford.

Though many attendees hailed from outside the area where Scott’s Emmy Award-nominated work is typically broadcast, he quickly made himself known to attendees as a witty and lively personality quick to quip about current events and defuse potential tension with self-deprecation.

“We’re delighted to have you here,” Scott said to those gathered. “This is going to be a wonderful 90 minutes of entertainment spread over four and half hours.” He then joked that in order to improve timing that the honorees would be limited to speeches of only three words, which he would enforce with a taser, earning laughter from the audience.

In actuality, the honorees were asked to say three words, which they believe best describe themselves, followed by thanking those who supported them along the path that led them to that ballroom.

The honorees were nominated by representatives of their respective local chambers of commerce, who were in attendance to present their awards. The winners were selected by judges Nelson Merchan, a business adviser with the Connecticut Small Business Development Center, and Dr. Nikki Wingate, an associate professor of marketing at the Jack Welch College of Business and Technology at Sacred Heart University.

The honorees themselves hailed from across Fairfield County and had diverse backgrounds. The winners included both the heirs of established family businesses who innovated in ways their forebears couldn’t have anticipated and entrepreneurs who built new businesses from scratch.

The youngest recipient, Brandon Gidicsin, a business development specialist at The Junkluggers, was only 26, which led Scott to joke he should be in the running for the 30 Under 30 Awards.

Only one of the honorees was a public servant: Garrett Bolella, the assistant director of transportation, mobility and parking for the city of Norwalk. His work in revitalizing the city earned him recognition not only from Westfair but the state legislature as well — State Senator Bob Duff presented Bolella with a citation from the Connecticut General Assembly.

The speeches given by honorees were in fact only three words long (though not enforced by taser) but heartfelt. Most honorees gave special thanks to significant others and their children, in a number of cases pointing out that their loved ones had stepped up to watch young children while attending the event.

Fairfield County’s 40 Under 40 mingled for a time after the conclusion of the ceremony; some made quick exits — after all, the ceremony was held on a Thursday night and they were eager to get proper sleep to continue their work the next morning.