Bridgeport issues Calls for Concepts to bring artistic experiences in downtown spaces

The city of Bridgeport and the Bridgeport Downtown Special Services District (DSSD) have launched the Color It In Public Spaces program to create artistic experiences at five locations within the city’s commercial district.

The program is seeking input from artists, architects, landscape designers, urban engineers, inventors and fabricators with “ideas to create, make accessible and establish sustainable multifunctional spaces for community engagement, recreation, play, events and markets.”

“If one wants to participate, we have a pretty simple process,” said Lauren Coakley Vincent, president and CEO at the Bridgeport DSSD. “We have issued a Call for Concepts that is accessible in a number of different ways from ColorfulBridgeport.com — you can download it from our news page, you can find the link on our social media to download the full Call for Concept, you can call our office to send you a copy directly or you can pick up a printed copy in our office as well.”

Five downtown locations have been chosen for the program: Baldwin Plaza at 1130 Broad St., Post Office Square at 1136-1160 Main St., the Broad Street Steps between Broad Street at Elm Street, the city block commonly known as Behind the Archive at 1340-1362 Main St. and McLevy Green at Main Street between the corners of State and Bank streets. The program will consider all formats for these spaces.

“We’re very open to ideas,” said Coakley Vincent. “It could be some sort of painted installation, or it could be something more focused around artistic lighting. We’re looking for ideas that are grounded in meeting a community desire or a community need that has been heard of or identified in some kind of way that would make these various spaces more friendly for residents, daytime workers and visitors to the neighborhood.”

The Call for Concepts requested “moderately priced proposals, preferably less than $25,000, inclusive of design, materials, permits, insurance and installation and related management services.” Inquiries are being welcomed through July 15 and those interested in participating in the program would need to submit an overview of their professional and community experience along with images of existing and past work that would be relevant to the project and site.

Coakley Vincent added the program would welcome input from the wider regional area and not just from Bridgeport residents, and she stressed that anyone with a worthwhile idea should consider making an inquiry — even if it is the sketchiest of nebulous notions.

“For people who may have a really interesting idea but haven’t totally fleshed out how to get it done, I would encourage them to give us a call before they submit and maybe we can help them think that through,” she said.