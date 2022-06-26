$25M youth center project underway in Poughkeepsie

While work plans for building a new $25 million youth center on the site of the former YMCA at 35 Montgomery St. in Poughkeepsie continue, tearing down the long-closed YMCA building had begun. The replacement facility is to be know

The city of Poughkeepsie sold the 3.35-acre site to Dutchess County for $10 after the county had agreed to handle financing and other aspects of the YOU project. Dutchess plans to make YOU part of its “Path to Promise” initiative that is designed to help youth in the county have available whatever they need to become successful and productive adults.

In July 2021, the county and city reached a land agreement for the site and County Executive Marc Molinaro committed to spending $25 million for YOU’s design and construction.

“The YMCA had a profound, positive impact on our communities for decades, and Dutchess County’s Youth Opportunity Union will build on that legacy of transforming the lives of young people,” Molinaro said. “We will build a safe, structured space to offer essential educational services, childcare and recreation opportunities.”

The county issued a Request for Proposals and selected MASS Design Group as the architect and project leader for the new facility. MASS is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit architectural organization, governed by a board of directors that supervises its activities. It has an office in Poughkeepsie as well as other cities.

MASS said that it is “proud to partner with Dutchess County government and a robust coalition of Poughkeepsie stakeholders as architect and project lead.” It expressed a view that “the Youth Opportunity Union represents a comprehensive, cradle-to-career commitment to giving children and young people the best possible start in life.”

Poughkeepsie had taken ownership of the property in 2019 after the site had been dormant for a decade.

“During our initial public meetings in 2019, community members made it abundantly clear they wanted this site to be used once again as a community hub, with a focus on youth,” the city’s Mayor Robert Rolison said. “I’m grateful the county has agreed to take on this project and is committed to creating an inclusive and safe space for our youth to learn and grow.”

Before selling the property to the county, Poughkeepsie had conducted a preliminary environmental and structural review and concluded the former YMCA building had to be demolished. The city’s building inspector, for one, had concluded that the structure was unsafe.

Community input has been gathered in the planning process and there have been suggestions that YOU’s offerings might include a pool, gymnasium, fitness center, wellness and health services and a 24-hour childcare center in addition to classes.

Plans call for an advisory board that will include county and city representatives, as well as members of a community coalition, to secure additional funding beyond the county’s $25 million commitment.