Project Veritas sues ex-staffer to enforce separation deal

Project Veritas, a conservative organization based in Mamaroneck that uses false identities and hidden cameras to trap liberal organizations in embarrassing situations, has sued a former employe to get back severance payments and block her from disparaging the group.

The nonprofit organization claims that Antonietta Zappier, of Harrison, reneged on an agreement not to disparage the group and made “extortionate claims,” according to a complaint filed June 10 in Westchester Supreme Court. Veritas also sued her husband, Vincent, claiming he harassed a Project Veritas employee.

“Mrs. Zappier’s greed got the better of her honor,” the complaint states.

Her attorney, Arthur Z. Schwartz, said in a telephone interview that the lawsuit is designed to scare Mrs. Zappier and other people from talking about James O’Keefe, Veritas’ founder, and to terrorize her into settling and going away.

“But she’s not particularly scared,” he said.

Mrs. Zappier was hired as the executive office coordinator in September 2019 and was fired this past March, according to the complaint, “based on her long and well-documented history of poor decision-making and failing to meet the standards required of her.”

Veritas agreed to pay Mrs. Zappier six weeks of severance payments, $7,500, according to the complaint. She agreed to refrain from disparaging the organization and its employees and to release Veritas from any claims, known or unknown.

Veritas says it paid Mrs. Zappier but then she hired Schwartz who claimed the deal was void and demanded more money.

Now she was claiming that a man known as “Jitsu” — a pseudonym used by an employee to protect his anonymity as an undercover operative — had to be pulled off her during a holiday party last year, according to the complaint.

Veritas says it thoroughly investigated the allegation and found no evidence that it happened.

Nevertheless, Veritas increased the severance to six months’ pay, the complaint states, as a “gesture of good faith and to help Mrs. Zappier through a difficult period in her life.”

Veritas says Mrs. Zappier reneged again and through her attorney demanded more money and alluded to an interesting story that would cast O’Keefe in a negative light.

Then on June 7, according to the complaint, Mr. Zappier “stalked and accosted” and threatened a Veritas employee — who he claimed had pulled “Jitsu” off his wife at the holiday party — as they drove alongside each other on Palmer Avenue in Mamaroneck.

Schwartz said the original severance deal was void because Mrs. Zappier never specifically waived her right to a wage discrimination claim. She was entitled to 21 days to consider the deal and seven days to revoke it.

“Jitsu,” he said, is Michael Spadone, a high ranking member of Veritas who is close to O’Keefe and who was looking for an excuse after the alleged holiday party incident to fire Mrs. Zappier.

As to the her “long and well-documented history of poor decision making,” Schwartz pointed to a June 2020 letter to Mrs. Zappier from O’Keefe citing her leadership skills and unwavering commitment to colleagues. He presented her with a $2,500 check and the Core Values Award for Moving Mountains.

About a week before she was fired, she was purportedly given a positive employment review and a raise.

Schwartz said he negotiated more severance when Veritas’ attorney declared that Mrs. Zappier had made up the story about the holiday party.

“So I said I guess we’re going to sue,” Schwartz recalled. “He asked how much and I said how about six months?”

He said Mrs. Zappier became enraged and determined to go to court, after she saw a letter from Veritas’ attorney that strenuously denied any wrongdoing by Spadone and accusing her of repeated and inexcusable conduct.

Schwartz then negotiated another month of severance pay.

As to the June 7 encounter on Palmer Avenue, he said the Veritas employee pulled alongside Mr. Zappier and after a brief conversation “they went on their merry ways.”

He said Mrs. Zappier communicated with Veritas only through him.

“To file a lawsuit on settlement negotiations through lawyers, I’ve never heard of that, and I’ve been doing this for 43 years.”

Veritas is accusing Mrs. Zappier of breach of the separation agreement and unjust enrichment. It is asking the court to declare that the agreement is valid and binding, award damages, and tailor an order directing the Zappiers to have no contact with any Veritas employee other than for a legitimate business purpose.

The complaint was filed by Brooklyn attorney Justin T. Kelton.

(“Almost every claim made by Mr. Schwartz since being involved in this matter, is simply made up,” Jered T. Ede, Veritas’ chief legal officer, said in a statement issued after this story was published. He said Jitsu, for instance, “was not involved in either the actual termination of Mrs. Zappier or in making the decision to terminate Mrs. Zappier whatsoever.”)