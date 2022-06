Greenwich Hospital recently celebrated the 47th annual Internal Medicine Residency Program graduating class of seven residents and seven interns. Charles Seelig, M.D., program director, commended the graduates for their dedication, despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s graduating residents were Sally Ju Young Bae, Michael Foti, Deepa Jansen, Ginamarie Papia, Waqas Salam,…