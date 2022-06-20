Mamaroneck restaurant Augustine’s Salumeria to open June 21

Westchester’s newest restaurant opens on June 21 with the arrival of Augustine’s Salumeria at 213 Halstead Ave. in Mamaroneck.

Located across from the town’s railroad station, the new Italian-focused restaurant will source much of its ingredients from free-range and small farms in Westchester. The restaurant is run by Chef Marc Taxiera, a former executive chef at Manhattan’s celebrated Russian Tea Room, and General Manager Brianne Myers, who served in a general manager capacity at notable restaurants including Eataly, BLT Steak and Loring Place.

The 65-seat restaurant will be open for dinner Tuesday through Saturdays beginning at 4:00 p.m., and a brunch menu is planned for later in the year.