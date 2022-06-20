PepsiCo expands partnership with NHL

PepsiCo has announced a multiyear extension of its North American partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA).

Under the terms of the extension, the Purchase-headquartered company will maintain exclusive NHL and NHLPA North American rights in the carbonated soft drinks, water, energy drinks and savory snack categories during NHL tentpole events. The partnership will cover most of PepsiCo’s portfolio of brands including Pepsi, MTN DEW, Aquafina, Rockstar, Lay’s, Tostitos, Ruffles, Doritos, Cheetos, Rold Gold and Miss Vickie’s.

However, PepsiCo’s Gatorade will not be part of the company – the brand had a separate endorsement deal with the NHL will not be renewed. Instead, PepsiCo will begin focusing Gatorade’s sports sponsorships in women’s sports and college athletics.

“For us, the future of sport means continuing to invest in young and diverse athlete communities, cutting edge leagues, and embracing all athletic journeys,” said Jeff Kearney, Gatorade’s head of sports marketing.