Fairfield University plans Austin outpost for nursing school

Phil Hall
Fairfield University has announced plans to expand its Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing & Health Studies to Austin, Texas.

The expansion requires review and approval by the New England Commission of Higher Education, although the school has already secured a 10-year lease for a 23,040-square-foot space in Austin for its nursing school. The new lease is the university’s first national expansion beyond Connecticut – Fairfield University’s Dolan School of Business offers an MBA program in Shanghai, China, and sends students around the world through its study abroad programs.

“We are pleased to establish the University’s nursing school in Austin at a prime location,” said Fairfield University President Mark R. Nemec. “Not only does this opportunity allow us to expand as a university, but we will also be able to help provide a solution to the complex nursing shortage issue.”

