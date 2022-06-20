Home Fairfield Norwalk’s Zillion names Jamie Marcellus as chief revenue officer

Norwalk’s Zillion names Jamie Marcellus as chief revenue officer

By
Phil Hall
-

Zillion, the Norwalk-headquartered health technology company, has hired Jamie Marcellus as its new chief revenue officer.

A registered nurse by training, Marcellus was formerly president of the HumanaCare, a Canadian health care company. Prior to that, he was president of First HealthCare, also in Canada.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Jamie joining the Zillion team,” said Zillion President and CEO Cheryl Morrison Deutsch. “He has had an extensive career in the business of health care and will help us continue to improve outcomes, provide exceptional customer experiences, and drive shareholder value.”

Previous articleStamford’s Tedmed Foundation to offer publication on medical misinformation
Next articleFairfield University plans Austin outpost for nursing school
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here