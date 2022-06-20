Norwalk’s Zillion names Jamie Marcellus as chief revenue officer

Zillion, the Norwalk-headquartered health technology company, has hired Jamie Marcellus as its new chief revenue officer.

A registered nurse by training, Marcellus was formerly president of the HumanaCare, a Canadian health care company. Prior to that, he was president of First HealthCare, also in Canada.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Jamie joining the Zillion team,” said Zillion President and CEO Cheryl Morrison Deutsch. “He has had an extensive career in the business of health care and will help us continue to improve outcomes, provide exceptional customer experiences, and drive shareholder value.”