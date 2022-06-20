Stamford’s Tedmed Foundation to offer publication on medical misinformation

The Tedmed Foundation, the Stamford-based owner of the nonprofit Tedmed conference focused on health and medicine, has launched a free monthly online publication called Plain Talk Reports.

According to Tedmed, Plain Talk Reports will review widespread and potentially “dangerous beliefs” about serious medical topics and compare them to the latest scientific evidence in order to address the spread of misinformation that can lead to health care crises. Issues of the new publication will be built around “50 Dangerous Beliefs,” starting with a monthly report on Covid-19.

Beginning this fall, Plain Talk Reports will focus on other medical topics such as Long Covid, heart disease, cancer, immune system disorders and obesity.