Hyde Park Brewing Company closes after 27 years in business

Phil Hall
The Hyde Park Brewing Company brewpub has announced it will be closing on June 18 after 27 years in business.

“In 1995 our family decided to take a chance and enter into the ‘brewery restaurant’ concept,” said the company’s owners on social media. “We found the former Howard Johnson’s on Route 9 Hyde Park and in April of 1996 the Hyde Park Brewing Company opened with four made on premise beers. It was very difficult at first. Back then we had to convince people to try handcrafted ‘real’ beer. After a year or so things started coming together between staffing, food and our beer selection grew to six beers. For many years we were the only brewery in Dutchess County.”

The family-owned business was also a popular venue for live music, with its Wednesday Blues Jam that took place for nearly 15 years.

“Restaurants come and go but the Hyde Park Brewing Company was a one of a kind place and will be remembered for a long time to come,” the owners added in their social media post.

