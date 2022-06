The mixed-use property at 874-882 Boston Post Road in Darien has been listed for sale at $4.67 million.

The property is a two-story, 9,467-square-foot retail and apartment building based on a 0.24-acre parcel. The building is 100% leased to three retail tenants (John Thomas Hair Salon, Flowers & Flowers, and 2NE1 Nail Salon), one restaurant (Heights Pizza), and four apartment tenants.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the listing agent for the property.