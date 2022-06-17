Home Aviation Avelo offers 50% discount on flights between Tweed and Baltimore/Washington International

Avelo offers 50% discount on flights between Tweed and Baltimore/Washington International

By
Phil Hall
-

Avelo Airlines has announced a 50% discount on its nonstop flights between Tweed New Haven Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Airport.

Travelers can save on flights purchased at AveloAir.com through June 23 by using the promo code “HALFOFF.” There are no blackout dates on the discount available on travel completed by Nov. 9.

“This significant discount is our way of making travel easier and more affordable amidst skyrocketing inflation,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy, who added that the airline wanted to “help travelers continue to explore exciting destinations, create new memories, and reconnect with family and friends during this economically challenging time.”

Previous articleIndia’s central bank lifts restrictions on Mastercard
Next articleConnecticut added 1,600 jobs in May
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here