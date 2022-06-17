Avelo offers 50% discount on flights between Tweed and Baltimore/Washington International

Avelo Airlines has announced a 50% discount on its nonstop flights between Tweed New Haven Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Airport.

Travelers can save on flights purchased at AveloAir.com through June 23 by using the promo code “HALFOFF.” There are no blackout dates on the discount available on travel completed by Nov. 9.

“This significant discount is our way of making travel easier and more affordable amidst skyrocketing inflation,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy, who added that the airline wanted to “help travelers continue to explore exciting destinations, create new memories, and reconnect with family and friends during this economically challenging time.”