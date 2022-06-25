Hotel proposed for Goshen

A new hotel is being proposed for Orange County‘s town of Goshen. It would be named the Golden Stay Inn and located at 2635 State Route 17M. The developer, Primrose Realty LLC, headed by Dov Mayerovits, also is the property owner. Primrose is located in Monroe, about 12 miles from Goshen.

A plan submitted to Goshen for review says that the two-story hotel would have 30 suites with a total of 60 bedrooms. There would be 49 parking spaces. The building would be constructed on an 8.61-scre site.

“The proposed project is for a typical lodging facility that will be open 24 hours per day, seven days per week. It is intended for those interested in a small vacation and need lodging in the local area,” Michael Morgante of Arden Consulting Engineers told the Goshen Planning Board. “There is a reception desk, storage areas for cleaning supplies, a manager’s apartment, exercise room, common areas for dining, activity rooms and a foyer.”

The project needs a special use permit in addition to site plan approval. According to a traffic study, the project will generate a total of 10 new vehicular trips in the morning peak hour 20 new trips in the evening peak hour, and 24 Saturday midday peak hour trips. Existing vegetation along the Route 17M frontage would have to be removed to provide adequate sightlines for drivers exiting the property.

The hotel would be served by its own water well and it also would have its own wastewater treatment equipment that would be discharging into a stream located at the rear of the property.

The plan calls for the building to be constructed far back from the road, with driveway of about 1,500 feet leading to the parking area.

“The project site is located to the rear of the parcel with a winding driveway that will act as a traffic calming measure and help to regulate and control the generation and flow of vehicular traffic in order to prevent hazardous conditions, traffic congestion and excessive noise in the streets,” Morgante said. “The project plans will contain a landscaping plan. All exterior lighting, including security lighting, in connection with all buildings, signs or other uses, shall be directed away from adjoining streets and properties.”

The site has about 52 feet of frontage along Route 17M while the town code requires a minimum road frontage for the district in which the property is located of 300 feet. The developer takes the position that this is a pre-existing nonconforming condition and should not interfere with the approval of the project.