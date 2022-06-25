Changes in final phase of Yonkers public housing redevelopment

Changes are in the works for Phase 6 of the $296 million master plan to redevelop the Cottage Place Gardens public housing complex in Yonkers that dates from 1945. The Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) and The Community Builders Inc. have already completed the first four phases of the project with Phase 5 currently under construction.

Founded in Boston in 1964 as South End Community Development, The Community Builders has constructed or preserved hundreds of affordable and mixed-income housing developments and owns or manages 13,000 apartment homes in more than 14 states.

The Yonkers property consists of approximately 8.1 acres and is located in the Ravine Avenue Urban Renewal Area and the Ashburton Avenue Urban Renewal Area. The completed project is intended to include up to 500 dwelling units along with community facilities and commercial space.

Phase 6 originally included demolition of three existing older buildings and redevelopment with two seven-story buildings. One of the two new buildings was to have approximately 50,421 square feet and contain 61 apartments, including seven one-bedroom units, 39 two-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units. The second new building was to consist of approximately 55,580 square feet and contain 63 apartments, including seven one-bedroom units, 41 two-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units. Phase 6 also included the construction of parking for 137 vehicles beneath the buildings. In addition, the plans included new infrastructure to support the development.

Community Builders is now asking to modify the Phase 6 plans and put up one building instead of two. It would be an eight-story building designed in an “L” shape. It would have approximately 91,232 square feet and 92 dwelling units, rather than the previously approved 124 units in two buildings. Seven of the apartments would have two bedrooms and 85 would be one-bedroom units. Rents on all of the units would be in the affordable category and the apartments would be offered exclusively to senior citizens.

Another change involves creating a new landscaped open space area tentatively on the northern side of the site, generally in what would have been the footprint of the second building. It would be named “The Gardens” and would likely contain planting beds, a 60- by 10-feet bocce court, a pavilion, and tables and seating areas exclusively for use by the senior residents of the Phase 6 building.

Another change involves the parking spaces that had been intended to be included underneath the two new buildings that had been originally proposed. Community Builders now is asking approval to eliminate parking from the new single building and instead dedicate 47 spaces in a new parking structure included in Phase 4 of the project to senior citizens living in the Phase 6 building. It’s pointed out that the apartment building dedicated to senior citizens is only required to have one-half parking space per apartment, and that the developer would only need to offer 46 spaces to comply with requirements.

At its June 8 meeting, the Yonkers Planning Board adopted a resolution to circulate a notice to involved and interested agencies that it is taking Lead Agency status with respect to the proposed changes. This would allow it to make a determination of whether an extensive environmental review is now required. The board intends to continue its review at the next scheduled meeting on July 13 and at that time it can accept Lead Agency status and adopt a determination of where the proposed project amendment stands under the State Environmental Quality Review Act. Community Builders would then need to seek council approval for the amended plan and return to the Planning Board with a final site plan.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano had previously characterized the Cottage Place Gardens redevelopment as an example of the city revitalizing its neighborhoods and improving the lives of its residents.

MHACY President and CEO Wilson Kimball had said, “The tenants who are living in the new buildings love it there. They love the amenities, they love the way the buildings look, they love the finishes and they love the fact that this is a brand new housing complex.”