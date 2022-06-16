Connecticut recorded 11% increase in state worker overtime spending during fiscal year

Connecticut recorded an increase in overtime costs by state employees as the number of workers on the government’s payroll decreased during the fiscal year.

The CT Mirror cited a report from legislature’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis that determined General Fund overtime spending of most state agencies increased by $20.4 million, or roughly 11%, during the first three-quarters of this fiscal year that started July 1, 2021.

The total overtime spending level approached $207 million, with the greatest overtime increases coming from the corrections, mental health and addiction services, and developmental services agencies.

However, the Office of Policy and Management is projecting that overall compensation in all areas covered in the new report — which covers salaries, overtime bonuses and paid leave — will total $2.85 billion this fiscal year that ends on June 30. This will be 16% lower than the $3.4 billion annual payroll from one decade ago, once the $2.7 billion level from 2012 is adjusted for inflation.