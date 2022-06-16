Home Fairfield Connecticut recorded 11% increase in state worker overtime spending during fiscal year

Connecticut recorded 11% increase in state worker overtime spending during fiscal year

By
Phil Hall
-

Connecticut recorded an increase in overtime costs by state employees as the number of workers on the government’s payroll decreased during the fiscal year.

The CT Mirror cited a report from legislature’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis that determined General Fund overtime spending of most state agencies increased by $20.4 million, or roughly 11%, during the first three-quarters of this fiscal year that started July 1, 2021.

The total overtime spending level approached $207 million, with the greatest overtime increases coming from the corrections, mental health and addiction services, and developmental services agencies.
However, the Office of Policy and Management is projecting that overall compensation in all areas covered in the new report — which covers salaries, overtime bonuses and paid leave — will total $2.85 billion this fiscal year that ends on June 30. This will be 16% lower than the $3.4 billion annual payroll from one decade ago, once the $2.7 billion level from 2012 is adjusted for inflation.

Previous articleWWE board investigating Vince McMahon over secret payment to ex-employee
Next articleEx-Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera sells Rye mansion at discounted price
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here