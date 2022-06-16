WWE board investigating Vince McMahon over secret payment to ex-employee

The board of directors of WWE is investigating CEO Vince McMahon’s reported $3 million payment to former female employee with whom he supposedly had an affair.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the former employee who was hired as a paralegal in 2019 and left the company in January after signing a nondisclosure agreement that prohibits her from discussing her relationship with the 76-year-old McMahon. A preliminary probe has uncovered older and other nondisclosure agreements with former female employees regarding their relations with both McMahon and John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at the Stamford-based company.

The board’s independent directors have hired a law firm to conduct the investigation – McMahon, his daughter Stephanie McMahon and her husband Paul Levesque (better known to WWE fans as the former wrestler Triple H) are also board members.

McMahon’s attorney, Jerry McDevitt, told the Journal that the former paralegal did not raise harassment claims against McMahon and the payment came from McMahon’s directly and not from the company’s funds.