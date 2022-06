Ready Coffee is beginning to expand itself into a Hudson Valley-based chain with the announcement of a third location.

The new coffee shop is planned for the Apple Valley Plaza at 704 Freedom Plains Road in Lagrange. A fall opening is slated, but no specific date has been set.

Ready Coffee also operates locations at 1810 South Road (Route 9) in Wappingers Falls and 61 North Plank Rd. (Route 32) in Newburgh.