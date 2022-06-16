Home Construction Trumbull announces construction project on Route 111

Trumbull announces construction project on Route 111

By
Phil Hall
-

Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro announced the upcoming construction on the traffic light and relocation of the Pequonnock River Trail crossing on Route 111 near the plaza occupied by Prime One Eleven and Fitness Edge.

Trumbull awarded the project to Guerrera Construction Co., which is set to begin construction by mid to late July, although Tesoro noted that while the traffic light equipment has been ordered, its availability may be affected by supply chain issues.

This project is funded through a Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program grant. Once construction is complete, the existing crosswalk will be removed and the rapid flashing beacons will be relocated to the trail crossing on Spring Hill Road.

“Improving safety in this area has been a top priority of mine since I came to office. I am thrilled to have this construction get underway. These changes will be better for residents, visitors and businesses in the area,” said Tesoro.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists.

