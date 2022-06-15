New Paltz doughnut shop unveils the ‘Recession Special’

A Hudson Valley doughnut shop is addressing the nation’s historically high inflation by offering a new treat at a lower than market rate price.

Rabble Rise Doughnuts at 138 Main St. in New Paltz has unveiled its “Recession Special,” which enables customers to buy one of its handmade glazed brioche doughnuts for a dollar and small cup of hot coffee for another dollar. Rabble Rise used its social media pages to remind its customers of the generosity on display.

“Flour prices have increased over 45% in the last year,” Rabble Rise posted. “Butter has doubled. It costs nearly $400 to fill our fryer and we have to fill it 3 times a week to keep your doughnuts fresh & tasty. It is completely insane but we are committed to keeping our quality standards and supporting local vendors rather than diluting the integrity of our brand with less costly ingredients. Needless to say, we’ve been forced to raise our prices bit by bit as we can no longer afford to keep them steady.

“But this is NOT a notice of a price increase,” the post continued. “In fact, it’s a notice of a price reduction. Crazy, right? It’s costing us more than ever to be in business right now but we want to ease YOUR burden, just a little, and make sure you can afford to treat yourself to a coffee & a doughnut when you need some Rabble Rise comfort in your life.”

Rabble Rise added the Recession Special is “starting this week (with no end in sight)” but will only be available weekdays as an on-site cash purchase – online ordering does not apply.

“Thank you for respecting the rules,” Rabble Rise added. “In order to offer this super sweet special – we have to make it as easy as possible for our team. We are selling them to you for less than it costs us to make them because you deserve a doughnut!!!”