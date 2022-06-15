Home Consumer Goods Attorney General Tong sues Hefty trash bag maker over recyclability claims

Attorney General Tong sues Hefty trash bag maker over recyclability claims

Phil Hall
Attorney General William Tong has filed a lawsuit against the Reynolds Consumer Products for alleged violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

In a press statement, Tong accused the company of deceptive marketing of its Hefty “Recycling Bags,” claiming the company was aware that the product was incompatible with recycling facilities in Connecticut and had the same lack of recyclable properties as a regular Hefty trash bag. Tong added that the bags can become wrapped and tangled in recycling equipment and cause disruptive malfunctions.

“Hefty Recycling Bags are not recyclable, and any recyclable items inside them are tossed on the trash heap,” Tong said. “But you would never know that based on Reynolds’s false advertisements. Reynolds deceived Connecticut families and undermined our state’s recycling systems. Our lawsuit seeks to hold Reynolds accountable for these intentional misrepresentations.”

Tong’s lawsuit seeks damages, including disgorgement of profits, civil penalties, costs and attorneys’ fees, as well as non-monetary relief to prevent further deception, and harm to Connecticut consumers and our recycling systems.

