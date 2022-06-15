U.S. Army medical personnel to train with Westchester Medical Center

Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) has begun a new partnership with the U.S. Army for the training of military medical personnel.

Under the terms of the partnership, Army medical personnel will train alongside Westchester Medical Center physicians and nurses at Keller Army Community Hospital in West Point. The training will be conducted by anesthesia, plastic surgery, trauma and reconstruction specialists at Westchester Medical Center.

“Our physicians and nurses are thrilled to have yet another opportunity to work alongside U.S. Army medical specialists and provide training for their important work as physicians and nurses serving military personnel,” said Dr. Renee Garrick, executive vice president and chief medical officer at WMCHealth. “The training will have reciprocal benefits for us at Westchester Medical Center as U.S. Army medical personnel will be able to share innovations in combat casualty care, which will be tremendously useful to the communities we serve as a Level I trauma center.”