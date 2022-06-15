CityMD opens eighth Westchester urgent care site in Pelham Manor

The urgent care provider CityMD has opened a new location in Pelham Manor.

The facility at 875 Pelham Parkway is CityMD’s eighth in Westchester County, its 156th across New York and New Jersey and the second new location to open within a month – a Rye Brook location recently began operations.

The new facility will be open 365 days a year and staffed by board-certified physicians. Walk-ins are welcome, and most insurance is accepted. The Pelham location also features on-site state-of-the-art technology, which include X-ray and EKG machinery.