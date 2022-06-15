Greenwich eatery, citing Covid and inflation, closes after 34 years

Greenwich’s Express Pizza and Greco’s Bella Cucina announced its closure, citing unsurmountable financial challenges from the pandemic and the ongoing inflationary economy.

“After 34 years in business, we are closing our doors,” said the eatery’s management on its website. “We did our best to support the community during the pandemic but with the addition of rising food costs, and staffing challenges, we aren’t able to recover.

“We would like to thank the entire Greenwich community for their support and patronage throughout the years,” the management added. “The relationships that we have built and the families that we have gotten to know have created lasting memories and for that, we thank you!”

Based at 160 Hamilton Ave., the establishment also provided a grocery market and catering services.