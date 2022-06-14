Red Hook’s Steen Valetje estate listed for $25M

The historic Red Hook estate known as Steen Valetje has been listed for sale at $25 million.

According to a Bloomberg report, the 290-acre estate at 124 Eden Knoll was built in 1851 as a gift from William Backhouse Astor Sr. to his daughter Laura, who married Franklin Hughes Delano, a businessman and great uncle to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The Roosevelt family owned the estate through 1966 and went through several owners before being acquired in 2020 for $16.5 million by Suzy Welch, the writer and widow of former General Electric chief executive Jack Welch.

Welch renovated the 16,600-square-foot mansion, which has 10 bedrooms, nine bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. The three-floor residence has two fully appointed kitchens, 16 fireplaces and an elevator.

Welch told Bloomberg that she is listing the house and relocating to be closer to a new teaching job at New York University.

“Life changed in a way that I didn’t expect, and I’m back in New York City all the time,” Welch said. “I poured my heart and soul and all my creativity into the house, and I’m just hoping the owner loves it as much as I do. It’s a house that’s easy to love.”



Photo courtesy of Compass