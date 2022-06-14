Home Events Steelpointe Yacht & Charter Show coming Friday to Bridgeport

Steelpointe Yacht & Charter Show coming Friday to Bridgeport

By
Phil Hall
-

The Steelpointe Yacht & Charter Show will return for its fourth annual happening in Bridgeport from June 17-19.

This year’s show will take place at Steelpointe Harbor, the new full-service marina at 10 East Main St. The show’s schedule includes an appearance by country music singer Ciara Rae, a new Regatta with America’s Cup sailboats in competition, art galleries featuring local artists and a showcase of local businesses. An online auction to benefit local charities will take place in conjunction with the event.

No tickets are sold for the event, but those wishing to attend can register at Steelpointe Yacht and Charter Show’s website at steelpointeboatshows.com.

Previous articleWestchester Parks Foundation resumes Camp Morty at Prezioso Park
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here