Steelpointe Yacht & Charter Show coming Friday to Bridgeport

The Steelpointe Yacht & Charter Show will return for its fourth annual happening in Bridgeport from June 17-19.

This year’s show will take place at Steelpointe Harbor, the new full-service marina at 10 East Main St. The show’s schedule includes an appearance by country music singer Ciara Rae, a new Regatta with America’s Cup sailboats in competition, art galleries featuring local artists and a showcase of local businesses. An online auction to benefit local charities will take place in conjunction with the event.

No tickets are sold for the event, but those wishing to attend can register at Steelpointe Yacht and Charter Show’s website at steelpointeboatshows.com.