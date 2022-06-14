Home Latest News Westchester Parks Foundation resumes Camp Morty at Prezioso Park

Phil Hall
The Westchester Parks Foundation (WPF) is bringing back Camp Morty to Sal J. Prezioso Mountain Lakes Park in North Salem after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

The camp season begins on July 3 with five one-week sessions. In addition to offering traditional summer camp experiences for children between eight and 15, this year’s Camp Morty will offer a new robotics program financed through a grant from Verizon.

“Camp Morty sees the underrepresentation of black and brown professionals in STEM and recognizes our responsibility to provide opportunities in all fields to our children,” said Mary Ehring, Camp Morty’s camp director. “Our children deserve to see themselves in all professional careers, at all levels, and we believe camp is the perfect place to begin that exposure.”

Due to the pandemic, the Camp Morty was forced to operate virtually in 2020 and as a day camp at Tibbetts Brook Park in Yonkers in 2021. Details of the 2022 season can be found online at campmorty.com.

Photo courtesy of Camp Morty

