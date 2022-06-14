Home Aviation Delta to offer flights between Bradley and LaGuardia

Delta to offer flights between Bradley and LaGuardia

By
Phil Hall
-

Delta Air Lines is launching a daily service connecting Bradley International Airport with New York City’s LaGuardia Airport.

According to The Points Guy blog, the Delta Connection partner Endeavor Air will fly the 101-mile route up to three times per day using a CRJ-900 regional jet. Flights begin on Sept. 6 and the travel time between the airports is roughly one hour.

The new route marks the first time in a decade that the two airports have direct flights. U.S. Airways flew a Dash 8 turboprop between Bradley and LaGuardia from October 2010 to March 2012.

Previous articleU.S. and world news for June 14
Next articleWestchester Parks Foundation resumes Camp Morty at Prezioso Park
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here