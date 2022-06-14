Delta to offer flights between Bradley and LaGuardia

Delta Air Lines is launching a daily service connecting Bradley International Airport with New York City’s LaGuardia Airport.

According to The Points Guy blog, the Delta Connection partner Endeavor Air will fly the 101-mile route up to three times per day using a CRJ-900 regional jet. Flights begin on Sept. 6 and the travel time between the airports is roughly one hour.

The new route marks the first time in a decade that the two airports have direct flights. U.S. Airways flew a Dash 8 turboprop between Bradley and LaGuardia from October 2010 to March 2012.