U.S. and world news for June 14

Trump used big lie to raise $250M: The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attempted coup presented additional evidence during yesterday’s televised hearing that Donald Trump knew he had been legitimately defeated in the 2020 election yet continued promoting his big lie about the election being fraudulent. The committee presented evidence that Trump used the big lie to collect $250 million from his supporters for a fund to fight the election results in court that did not exist. The committee presented evidence that money instead went to the Trump family and businesses. One example was $60,000 given to Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend as payment for making a 2-1/2 minute speech to a Trump rally.

Russians control almost all of a major city in Eastern Ukraine: The Russians are said to be in control of 80% of the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Eastern part of Ukraine. The Russians have destroyed all three bridges that were providing evacuation routes for civilians trapped in the city.

Spacey charged with sexual assault: In London, actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The alleged assaults took place as far back as 2005. Spacey is due in court in London on Thursday.

Amazon plans start of drone deliveries: Amazon says it plans to begin using drones to make package deliveries to customers before the end of the year. It says the drone deliveries will first be rolled out in the California town of Lockeford. It says the drones will fly to a customer’s location, descend and hover at a safe height, release the package and then climb back up to altitude for the return trip. Lockeford is in San Joaquin County near Stockton.

Very slight drop in Producer Price Index: The U.S. Department of Labor reported this morning that the increase in the Producer Price Index, which measures inflationary costs of products before the products reach consumers was lower in April and May than it was in March, indicating a very slight slowing of inflation’s growth. The rate in March was showing an 11.5% annual increase while in April it had dropped to 10.9% and in May it was 10.8%. Trucking costs rose 2.9% from April to May.

Biden to visit Middle East: The White House announced this morning that President Biden next month will be traveling to the Middle East. It will be his first trip there since becoming president. Biden is expected to visit Israel, the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

