Trumbull coworking space hosts networking event for small businesses

Local business owners from across Trumbull and the surrounding communities gathered at Jeff Works in the town’s Hawley Lane Mall on the morning of June 8 to network, meet with community leaders and practice their elevator pitches in a “Shark Tank”-style presentation before a panel of business development experts and representatives of local resource agencies.

J.J. Oshins, the chief investment officer for the realty company National Development, sat on a panel and also provided the space at Jeff Works for the event. Jeff Works comprises several storefronts in the mall that have been outfitted as modern office space by National Development. Designed specifically for the increasing number of home-based businesses springing up in smaller cities and towns, Jeff Works has locations in Trumbull and South Plainfield, New Jersey, and is designed to foster the collaborative atmosphere small businesses need to thrive.

“Jeff Works really came out of this idea that the nature of work has kind of changed, especially over the course of the pandemic,” Oshins said. “People want more flexibility and they’re looking for places to get out of their house or have a hybrid workspace. We created Jeff Works to be a very affordable place where people can come, whether it’s one day, a whole week, two days a week, they can escape distractions and get work done.”

The company name, Oshins explained, comes from Jeff Labs, a Spanish firm, which developed the software that underpins the desk rentals and helps organize the space and events. During opening remarks for the event, Oshins pointed out Jeff Works subscriptions start at $15 and fully equipped personal desks only run $99 a month, both with savings for annual subscriptions, compared to starting costs around $400 for some coworking spaces in New York City.

Trumbull First Selectman Vicki A. Tesoro started the proceedings with observations on the value of small business.

“We’ve worked hard with our partners to make this a successful day for all,” Tesoro said. “In Trumbull we believe strongly in home-based businesses. They’re an important part of our business community. We want your business to thrive and grow, and when you grow we hope you’ll choose Trumbull to grow in.”

Tesoro reminded attendees of home-based businesses that went on to dominate entire industries such as Microsoft and Amazon, and encouraged those gathered to dream big, and not hesitate to call on either her or Rina Bakalar, the town’s director of economic and community development.

Bakalar, who served as the master of ceremonies for the event, urged attendees to support each other in the pitches.

“We’re here to support one another and see who’s in the room so that we and our panelists can help and support one another in a way that lifts everybody,” Bakalar said.

The business pitches ranged from 3D printed floor lamps and training in public speaking to psychic services and home bakeries. Over a dozen businesses in a diverse set of industries were represented, many of the entrepreneurs also had more than one business in operation.

There were two separate panels in attendance, one composed of experts on marketing, branding and social media and another on optimizing access to capital. Valeria Bisellia, the education and training programs adviser for the Connecticut Small Business Development Center, and Ramon Peralta, the founder and chief brand officer of Shelton-based Peralta Design, sat on the marketing board; Oshins substituted for another expert who was unable to make it. The capital and financing panel was made up of representatives of local development organizations and both Newtown Savings Bank and Webster Bank.

While the bulk of the responses to the pitches were delivered privately to business owners during the networking lunch, many panelists chimed in at times, mentioning connections they had or suggesting that others in the room might be worth speaking to about business-growth opportunities.