Westchester Children’s Association (WCA) recently held its annual spring benefit “Imagine A Child” at the Surf Club on the Sound in New Rochelle to honor Nicole Sheindlin and Judge Judy Sheindlin of “Her Honor Mentoring,” The Building & Realty Institute (BRI) of Westchester and Dr. Katherine Lobach, past president of the WCA Board of Directors. “…As advocates, we speak up for children…