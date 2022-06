The Larchmont Mamaroneck Lions inducted its 2022-23 slate of officers and initiated six new members. The new officers include President Jim Killoran; First Vice President Lina Pasquale; Second Vice President Coralie Joseph; Secretary and Treasurer Diane Oldham; Recording Secretary Carolyn Gallaher; membership and service Phil Oldham; and directors Alan Hoffman, Marie Moreno and Dena Schumacher. …