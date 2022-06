The Hudson Gateway Realtor® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors® (HGAR), recently raised $39,861 from its “Runway for Hope” Fashion Show at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle. The event featured HGAR Realtors® modeling fashions provided by Fox›s in Eastchester, Reveal in Rye and Family Britches in Chappaqua. Bonnie…