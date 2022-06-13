Home Latest News Toll Brothers breaks ground on Chappaqua development

Toll Brothers breaks ground on Chappaqua development

By
Phil Hall
-

The luxury home builder Toll Brothers Inc. has announced the groundbreaking for Chappaqua Crossing Carriages, a development in the Chappaqua hamlet of the town of New Castle.

According to the company, Chappaqua Crossing Carriages will accommodate 91 home sites and buyers will be able to choose from five home designs ranging from 2,503 to 2,906 square feet.
Land development has begun and construction teams have broken ground on the first collection of home sites, as well as the community’s two model homes, which will be professionally decorated and will debut this winter. Sales are anticipated to start this fall.

“With new floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options Toll Brothers is known for, Chappaqua Crossing Carriages will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of New Castle’s most desirable communities,” said James Fitzpatrick, group president of Toll Brothers in New York. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to this very special community.”

Toll Brothers is planning additional communities in Westchester including Edge-on-Hudson and Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing, which will open in late 2022.

Photo: Exterior rendering of a 2021 Toll Brothers project in Yorktown.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

