Toll Brothers breaks ground on Chappaqua development

The luxury home builder Toll Brothers Inc. has announced the groundbreaking for Chappaqua Crossing Carriages, a development in the Chappaqua hamlet of the town of New Castle.

According to the company, Chappaqua Crossing Carriages will accommodate 91 home sites and buyers will be able to choose from five home designs ranging from 2,503 to 2,906 square feet.

Land development has begun and construction teams have broken ground on the first collection of home sites, as well as the community’s two model homes, which will be professionally decorated and will debut this winter. Sales are anticipated to start this fall.

“With new floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options Toll Brothers is known for, Chappaqua Crossing Carriages will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of New Castle’s most desirable communities,” said James Fitzpatrick, group president of Toll Brothers in New York. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to this very special community.”

Toll Brothers is planning additional communities in Westchester including Edge-on-Hudson and Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing, which will open in late 2022.

Photo: Exterior rendering of a 2021 Toll Brothers project in Yorktown.