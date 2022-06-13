Home Fairfield Colonial-era Fairfield home sells for $2.45M

By
Phil Hall
-

One of the few surviving pre-Revolutionary War homes in Fairfield has sold for $2.45 million.

The 0.56-acre property at 349 Beach Road features a 4,192-square-foot home built in 1750 that features five bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with four fireplaces and a farmhouse-style kitchen with the original 18th-century beams. The property has undergone extensive upgrades and renovations, including a new roof, new windows and a new high efficiency gas boiler.

The property was listed in February for $2.49 million and it last changed hands in June 2016 for $1.49 million.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Phil Hall
