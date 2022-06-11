ENHANCE YOUR FLEXIBILITY BY OUTSOURCING

OUTSOURCING IS NOT STRICTLY ABOUT COST-SAVINGS; IT IS ALSO ABOUT ENHANCING YOUR ORGANIZATION’S FLEXIBILITY.

Flexibility is a primary, but oftentimes less talked about, benefit of outsourced accounting. Imagine for a moment handing off some of the organization’s accounting tasks or the entirety of its accounting function to outside specialists. Now think about what you and your internal team could focus on with that in the hands of an experienced managed accounting team. Could you increase market share and community outreach? Would you focus more on training and leadership development? Perhaps improving customer services or cross-selling to long-term customers are two of your short-term business goals. Outsourcing some or all of your accounting function gives you the flexibility needed to focus on your organization’s top level growth strategies.

BUSINESS OWNERS WHO OUTSOURCE THEIR ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE CAN FLEX, PIVOT, AND STRATEGICALLY PLAN.

Accounting services can be outsourced at any stage of growth. As a small to mid-size business, you need access to the right level of talent at the right time to get the current work done and scale with your business. Having this degree of flexibility will help your business meet your current—and future—needs and achieve its greatest potential.

Outsourcing also improves flexibility by scaling support up or down as needed. Your accounting services partner can contribute more during busy seasons, support existing staff with day-to-day tasks and reporting, or even fill a role until your organization can find the right candidate for the long haul. It can also open easy access to an interim or part-time controller or CFO, who can develop a solid financial foundation for the company and oversee the finance team or a particular finance and accounting project as needed.

Tax laws change, accounting standards are dynamic and unique problems are bound to arise. When partnering with an outsourcing team of CPAs, you have significant flexibility in determining which functions you want to outsource. You can continuously outsource one or multiple traditional accounting functions entirely or only contract out a portion of the task to fit your needs.

Reynolds + Rowella has a range of experience helping clients improve flexibility in the accounting function. Our Managed Accounting Services team, managed by CPAs, can help your organization map current processes, assess your needs, develop a plan, and provide ongoing service so that you can focus on adapting to change and growing your business.

Gregory J. Pepin, CPA, Partner

gregoryp@reynoldsrowella.com

Greg has over 22 years of accounting experience, with over 19 years in the public sector. He specializes in tax consultation, planning and compliance for closely-held businesses and individuals. Greg prides himself on being a trusted advisor to his clients for all of their financial related matters. Greg is one of Reynold + Rowella’s Tax Partners and leads the firm’s Managed Accounting and Family Office Solutions Group.