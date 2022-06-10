Home Entertainment Economic development commissioner seeks overhaul of film tax credit program

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman is having second thoughts on Connecticut’s tax incentives for film, television and digital media production.

According to the CT Mirror, Lehman informed three legislative committees – the Appropriations, Commerce and Finance, Revenue & Bonding committees – that the film and digital media tax credits needed to be reconsidered.

“If there was a dialing back of certain programs that we oversee, that would be the one I would suggest that there’s a discussion around,” Lehman said.

The incentive program went into effect in 2006 to encourage an expanded entertainment industry presence in Connecticut with tax credits up to 30% for qualified production expenses or incurred costs. The incentives did not have a cap, which Lehman stated created a problem.

“When you think about the cost of taxpayers versus the benefit of taxpayers, I think there is an open question,” he said. “Does the cost exceed the benefit here? I think that’s something that General Assembly should explore.”

Lehman recommended either capping the credit at a certain dollar amount or reducing the 30% level for the credits.

